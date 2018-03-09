Lawton man arrested on child abuse charges - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton man arrested on child abuse charges

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Michael Rodgers is facing multiple charges including domestic and child abuse. (Source LPD) Michael Rodgers is facing multiple charges including domestic and child abuse. (Source LPD)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The Lawton Police Department says they have taken a local man into custody who is connected to a viral Facebook post.

Michael Rodgers was arrested on Wednesday by Lawton Police and is currently being held at the Comanche County Detention Center on charges of Child Abuse by Injury and Domestic Assault and Battery in the Presence of a Minor.

A Facebook post with over 200,000 shares was posted on Wednesday by the mother of the child where she said Rodgers slapped her son and attacked her when she tried to call police.

The mother was able to contact police and give them an address in the 4600 block of SW G Ave. where Rodgers lived. LPD officers went to the home and were able to take Rodgers into custody without incident.

Lawton police say Rodgers does not have a history of domestic violence.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

