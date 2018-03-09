Apache native chasing her dream on "American Idol"

Over a hundred people from across Texoma sang their heart out Saturday at the first ever Texoma Idol.

A high school senior from Apache is one of several Oklahoma faces you'll see when ABC'S American Idol premieres on your 7News station this Sunday night.

Rissa Watson said it's always been her dream to sing professionally, but if it weren't for her mom pushing her to try out for "American Idol" in September, she wouldn't be where she is today.

"I've sang forever, but I haven't taken it seriously really until I was probably around 14," Watson said.

Music is more than just Rissa Watson's passion.

"It's really my way of communication because I have never really been good at talking about my feelings or expressing myself, but when it comes to music, it's my way of freely telling people the way I feel or just expressing my emotions really," Watson said.

"We Were Young" by Adele is what she played at her first audition in New Orleans in front of the "American Idol" judges and producers. She said she wasn't even nervous.

"It's probably what I am best at is just doing what comes natural," Watson said.

When Watson isn't singing, she's enjoying the outdoors, fishing, painting or customizing guitars. She also enjoys FFA. Watson is the chapter treasurer and competes in public speaking.

Watson said she gained a lot of confidence after the "American Idol" tryout and learned to never underestimate herself.

"Whether you think you can or you can't, you always need to try because you might surprise yourself," Watson said.

Now, Watson hopes to inspire others to do the same and to always chase their dreams.

"To not let your fear get in the way of your passion because if you pursue your passion it will become your purpose," Watson said.

Watch for Rissa, as well as Kourtney Smith, our Texoma Idol winner from Lawton, when "American Idol" premieres this Sunday on your 7News station.

