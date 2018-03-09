Beautiful Day Foundation surprises middle school students with donuts

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) -It was a sweet morning for students and teachers at Duncan Middle School. Not only were they greeted by volunteers from the Beautiful Day Foundation, but they also got a surprise of about a thousand donuts to enjoy!

After dealing with rumors and an alleged school threat that spread on social media earlier this week, volunteers said they wanted to offer some support for the students.



"We just knew that Duncan Middle School had a really tough week and all these kids remember us from elementary school and we just wanted to come and say we haven't forgotten you and we love you," Johnson said.

Michele Johnson and Leah Miller are founders of the Beautiful Day Foundation. Since, 2013 they've celebrated each students birthday month at the elementary school they attended.

"So overall these years we've seen them grow and its been nice today to see them in middle school they are so much taller now but its been great to unite with them," Miller said.

Nearly 40 volunteers passed out 84 boxes of donuts, and gave everyone a hug as they were getting off the bus or being dropped off at the school.

"We don't know any kids who don't love donuts. I feel like its such a good way to come into your middle school and say Happy Friday," Miller said.

Sixth grade student Eli Ramirez said he appreciated all the love and support Beautiful Day shows students and Duncan Middle School.

"I thought that the donuts were really awesome it makes kids feel like someone really cares about them and that we are really "OneDuncan" and we are not in this alone but we are all in this together," Ramirez said.

"I would like to say Thank You and stuff because what they are doing really helps us out and it just makes us feel good for the rest of the day," Contreras said.

Beautiful Day has different celebration events for Duncan, Marlow, Empire and Comanche Public School throughout the year. Their goal is to expand to more districts in the area.

