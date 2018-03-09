Just 4 K9's & Kitty 2 holding adoption event on Saturday - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Just 4 K9's & Kitty 2 holding adoption event on Saturday

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -If you're looking to adopt a puppy or dog , Just 4 K9's & Kitty 2 in Lawton will be having an adoption event on Saturday.

Several breeds of puppies and adult dogs from the WeeBee Benji Rescue will be looking for a new home.Organizers said the dogs from the rescue are strays or were dropped off because people couldn't take care of them anymore. The animals do have their shots, and most of them are spayed or neutered.
Owner Gwena McIntosh said it would mean a lot if all of the puppies and dogs were adopted tomorrow because it would make space for other dogs that need a home in the rescue.

"Every rescue only has so much room and so its just like the pound they only have so much room and so we have to be able to get these guys a home so that they can rescue somebody else," McIntosh said.

McIntosh encourages everyone to come on out and check out the dogs.The event will be from 9 in the morning to 4 in the afternoon.
The cost will depend on the type and size of the dog. McIntosh said it can range anywhere between $45 to $100 dollars.

