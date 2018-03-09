Fire destroys three structures in eastern Comanche County

Three structures were destroyed in a fire which started on the Comanche-Stephens County line around 3 p.m. on Friday

The fire started near the intersection of NE 210th and Townley Road and was pushed to the north by afternoon winds.

Crews from Cox's Store, Valley View, Sterling, Hulen, Bethel and Central High were on scene for over two hours extinguishing flames and ensuring nothing rekindled.

The three structure which were lost were all sheds and small barns. The fire burned near two residences but crews were able to keep the flames away.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

