Altus police is giving out free gun locks

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- Altus Police Department is aiming to keep guns out of the hands of children by giving away free gun locks.

"Adults need to start to look like okay this is a gun this can hurt somebody, this can kill somebody,” said Jason McGill, Detective and Firearms Instructor. “We need to make sure he or she, daughter, granddaughter or grandson or son can't get to this gun until they've been taught and they are being supervised when they use it."



McGill said that is the purpose of the gun locks. A box of them was found at the department from when they changed locations about six years ago.

The locks come with a rope like a chain that connects to the lock.

"So what it does now is it allows the length to go through and do what it needs to do such as go through such as go through the magazine well, up through the ejection port or through the ejection port down the barrel,” said McGill.



They can also double as a lock for regular use.



McGill said the locks are a cheaper alternative, but should not take the place of a safe.



"Guns need to be in a safe or in a box where it's secured to something and you can even go as far as securing the weapon with the gun lock inside that safe in case somebody, your child finds the key and gets in,” said McGill.



In Altus the department receives regular burglary reports where guns are taken. So, while the locks may not prevent theft, they can prevent something worse from happening.



"A five-year-old can walk in, grab this gun without the parent or the grandparent knowing then put it in his backpack and take it to school,” said McGill.

The department has given out 12 locks and has 50 more available.

The locks will be available for pick up at the Altus Police Department Records window, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

