Food Network host speaks at CU India Night event

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Cameron University held its annual India Night event,  dedicating the night to celebrating the culture, food and people of India.

The night kicked off with a special banquet, which featured authentic Indian cuisine courtesy of Moore-based Himalayas Aroma of India.

And during the banquet, Food Network host and cook book author Aarti Sequeira spoke to attendees, discussing how food helped form her identity as an Indian woman coming to America.

Sequeira said she was surprised when Cameron invited her to attend India Night, but was delighted to accept and see the cultural celebration firsthand.

"I'm just really warmed by that, and really encouraged by it, and this is the essence of why I came to America in the first place, she said, because it's a place where everyone from all over the world can come together and there can be a meeting of the minds and it's just so exciting to see it happen."

After the banquet, Infused Performing Arts gave a free performance, giving attendees a taste of Bollywood-style dancing.

Cameron has hosted an India Night celebration for the past ten years.

