Miss USA 2016 holds pageant workshop in Lawton

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Miss USA 2016 Deshauna Barber was in Lawton today, speaking with area girls for a special pageant workshop.

Barber was there to work with the girls and better prepare them for competing in pageants.

In the workshop they covered interview and walking skills, along with choosing the perfect gown.

They also refined their platforms, honing in on and articulating what the girls wanted the judges to remember.

Barber was happy to help improve their pageant skills, knowing personally how pageants can lead to future success.

"The Miss USA platform really gave me an opportunity to transition into entrepreneurship and speak for a living,” said Barber, “So it’s been pretty awesome.">

Since she gave up her crown in 2017, Barber has spent her time as a full time motivational speaker with a focus on military health.

A Captain in the U-S Army Reserve, Barber has traveled the country to speak on PTSD and mental illness in the military.

