LHS hosts carnival to "Stomp out Hunger"

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton High School hoped to "Stomp out Hunger" with some fun on Saturday. The carnival was part of Lawton High's Ignition Mentor class Lead2Feed Project. The project is a national submission to get students active in the community.

Visitors enjoyed LHS band, singing, and other performances along with a lot of carnival games, face painting and food.

Lawton High teacher Vontrease Willie said their goal is to raise seven thousand dollars for non-profit organizations in the community.

"It's all about helping and being active within the community and showing this submission that we are doing how active we actually are,” said Willie.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry, Special Olympics, and C. Carter Crane Shelter.

The group's charitable events will be shown to the Lead2Feed student leadership program for a chance to win $20,000 to give to charity organizations.

If you would like to donate to the group you can contact them via their Facebook page.

