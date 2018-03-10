Junior League collects food for Lawton Food Bank

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Junior League of Lawton held a food drive for the Lawton Food Bank on Saturday. Collection buckets were placed across town in the effort to collection food. The goal was to collect food items and hygiene products for women and children.

Junior League Vice President and teacher Caroline Fox said she's witnessed the children in need of food firsthand, and this day was all about supporting and giving back to them.

"There's a lot of single people in our community, single parents, elderly who aren't quite making it,” said Fox. “We really feel like this is an important cause for our Lawton community."

She said their hope was to beat last year’s goal of 3,000 pounds.

If you were unable to donate, you can still drop off items directly at the Lawton Food Bank at 1819 SW Sheridan Road.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.