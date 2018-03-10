Power pole sparks causes east Lawton grassfire - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Power pole sparks causes east Lawton grassfire

The grassfire started near East Gore and 60th Street and was contained within 30 minutes. (Source KSWO) The grassfire started near East Gore and 60th Street and was contained within 30 minutes. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A few neighborhoods on the east side of Lawton were without power for a few hours on Saturday because of power pole that blew a fuse then caused a grass fire.

It happened just south of East Gore Boulevard on 60th Street. Valley View, Lawton and Cox’s Store firefighters got the fire under control in about 30 minutes. It sparked around 11:30 a.m.

Officials said a power pole across the street from the substation on 60th sparked and those sparks caused a fire that burned 15 to 20 acres.

The power has been restored for those affected.

