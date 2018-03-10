Drive-by shooting under investigation in Altus

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday morning. No one was hurt in the shooting, but a home on the 400 block of West Pecan was hit with gunfire. It happened around 9 Saturday morning.

Altus police said officers originally responded to the 400 block of West Broadway where witnesses say they saw two vehicles racing after one another with a person in one of the cars shooting at the other.

Altus police stopped the vehicle and the people inside who were shooting at the other vehicle. The other car in question is suspected of shooting at the house on West Pecan.

Altus police said they will have morning information on the investigation on Monday.

