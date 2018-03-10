Early morning car crash on Bishop Road - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Early morning car crash on Bishop Road

A Lawton man was hurt in a car crash on Bishop Road early Saturday morning.

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton man was hurt in a crash on Bishop Road early Saturday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened just before 3 a.m. on Bishop Road just west of Tower Road. Martin Moreno was driving west on Bishop when the car went off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to the hospital in a non-emergency vehicle in serious condition. A seatbelt was not in use at the time of the accident.

OHP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

