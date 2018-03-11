Cast members prep for Holy City's 93rd annual Easter pageant

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, OK (KSWO)- The Holy City 93rd annual Easter pageant is just two weeks away. Cast members and directors have been rehearsing since February for the production.

Knight hats, angel dresses and horses where out at Holy City for the pageant practice. Nearly 200 cast members were putting the final touches on the annual Easter pageant.

Shelly Flores is one of those cast members. She's been part of the pageant for 40 years.

This year her role is to play the Virgin Mary and direct the crowd.

"Seeing everybody it's a reunion to me,” said Flores. “I mean, I love doing it."

Flores said they were off to a rough start this year due to weather conditions that limited practice time and numerous cast members who were out with the flu.

"It pretty much was fewer people out here so, we had to jump in and do their part,” said Flores. “But we know they were coming back out. It all turns out great when everyone comes together."

Pageant Director Alan Corrales said this year they are sticking to tradition and not making many changes like the pageant donkey that has performed in the program for over 20 years.

The costumes have been around for even longer. Corrales said this year they've only had to design three new ones.

"Sometimes a different person plays a part and we have to shrink a costume or expand a costume a little bit,” said Corrales.

Most importantly, he said the pageant that everyone has loved for 93 years will hold the same message.

"It's all about getting a personal relationship with Jesus, and if you don't know who he is then this is a great place to learn,” said Corrales.

"Some people don't know or don't understand it very well, and if you see it comes more to understanding it and seeing it for real it's better than reading,” said Flores.

The pageant will be held Palm Sunday weekend Saturday, March 24 at 8:30 p.m. and the following Easter weekend Saturday, March 31 at 8:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. A small donation will be collected for those that would like to give to fund next year's pageant.

