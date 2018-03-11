East Lawton grass fire sparked near Flower Mound Road

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A grassfire sparked up in east Lawton on Sunday burning some resident's yards and fences. Lawton fire went out to battle the blaze around 1 p.m. in a field on Northeast Flowermound just north of Gore Boulevard. Strong wind was blowing smoke through the streets near Northeast Bellevue Circle. Houses that back up to the field saw some of the damage to their yards.

Fire officials said it started at the north side of the field and the wind spread the fire south. The firefighters worked to keep it from the homes in that area as that field is surrounded neighborhoods and a church.

They got it under control around 2:30 p.m., and they monitored the area a few hours after that. The Fire Marshal is investigating.

