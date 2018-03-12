Copy-OSBI: 2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oklahoma

WEWOKA, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma investigators say two people are dead and another injured after an apparent slaying-suicide.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says that Baylie Goodwin told police that her husband, Jerry Leonard II, fatally shot a man who had gone to her home to pick her up Saturday. OSBI officials haven't released the name of the man found dead at the couple's residence near Wewoka.

Investigators say Goodwin was also shot in her thigh and flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment.

According to investigators, Goodwin says she had been arguing with Leonard throughout the day.

Investigators say Leonard was driving near the crime scene when a short pursuit ensued. They say Leonard crashed his pickup truck in a field and was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.