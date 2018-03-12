OSBI investigating use of force incident in Walters

An investigation is underway in a "use of force" incident in Walters over the weekend. (Source OSBI)

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into a man’s death in Cotton County following allegations of excessive force by law enforcement.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday.

Sources tell 7News law enforcement was serving a warrant on Nebraska Street in Walters when Michael Cooper fell and hit his head. Cooper was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. An OSBI spokesperson confirms he died on Sunday.

OSBI confirms agents are looking into the incident but is not releasing any details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.