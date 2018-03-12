Duncan trio arrested on multiple drug related charges - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan trio arrested on multiple drug related charges

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
Law enforcement found drugs, guns and cash while executing a search warrant in Duncan. (Source KSWO)
These three were arrested during a drug raid in Duncan over the weekend. (Source KSWO)
DUNCAN, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Three people in Stephens County are behind bars after the District Attorney's Drug Task Force, along with the Sheriff and Police Department found drugs and weapons inside a home.

Richard Smith, Christopher Bruce and Madison Hanson are facing several charges, including trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school, cultivation of marijuana, use of surveillance camera and conspiracy.

Last week, officers served a search warrant on the home located on West Hickory Avenue in Duncan.

Inside they say they found a pound of meth, about $30,000 worth of cash, four marijuana plants, a camera system and over 25 firearms.

Smith is being held on a $1 million bond while Hanson and Bruce are facing a $750,000 bond.

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
