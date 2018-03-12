Duncan trio arrested on multiple drug related charges

These three were arrested during a drug raid in Duncan over the weekend. (Source KSWO)

Law enforcement found drugs, guns and cash while executing a search warrant in Duncan. (Source KSWO)

Three people in Stephens County are behind bars after the District Attorney's Drug Task Force, along with the Sheriff and Police Department found drugs and weapons inside a home.

Richard Smith, Christopher Bruce and Madison Hanson are facing several charges, including trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school, cultivation of marijuana, use of surveillance camera and conspiracy.

Last week, officers served a search warrant on the home located on West Hickory Avenue in Duncan.

Inside they say they found a pound of meth, about $30,000 worth of cash, four marijuana plants, a camera system and over 25 firearms.

Smith is being held on a $1 million bond while Hanson and Bruce are facing a $750,000 bond.

