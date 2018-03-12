Altus police make arrest after reports of gunfire on Saturday night

Roger Shaw Sr. was arrested and charged after police found evidence he was involved in a car chase and gunfire on Saturday night. (Source KSWO)

An Altus man is in jail charged in connection with a drive-by shooting.

It happened Saturday morning in the 400 Block of West Pecan.

A witness reported seeing a car chase between a small car and a black SUV. The witness said the passenger of the SUV was shooting at the car near the 400 block of Broadway.

Police responded to the area and found the black SUV. After attempting to stop the vehicle, police said a man got out of the passenger side and ran off. Police searched the area for him but were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers then went back to West Pecan, where the original reports of a shooting had been received. Officers found the same black SUV in the driveway of the home.

Police questioned 60-year-old Roger Shaw, Sr. Shaw said went after a car, he believed, shot at his home but claimed he didn't fire any shots. However, police searched the SUV and found shell casings consistent with those they found on Pecan.

Shaw is charged with "use of a vehicle to facilitate intentional discharge of a firearm."

Police are still searching for his passenger and the driver of the other car.

