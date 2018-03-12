Stan Booker announces candidacy for Lawton Mayor - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Stan Booker announces candidacy for Lawton Mayor

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Lawton businessman Stan Booker joined 7News on Monday evening to announce his candidacy for Lawton Mayor in this year's election.

Booker is a current board member of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce. 

We asked Booker about his plans for the city if he is elected mayor, watch our video to hear what he had to say. 

To learn more about his campaign, visit his website or his Facebook Page.

