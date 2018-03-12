LPS board gives support to teachers

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Public School Board approved a resolution in support of Lawton teachers on Monday at their monthly board meeting.

The resolution came after the Oklahoma Education Association set a date for a teacher walkout for April second if Oklahoma legislators don't give teachers a $10,000 raise.

Educators cheered and cried after Dr. Tom Deighan read a statement from the board regarding the potential walkout.

"We support our teachers and will respect educator’s decision as they take a stand for our children," he said. "We will do everything legally and ethically possible to support you in your cause and our cause."

The board went on to ask lawmakers to act quickly in restoring pay to schools and increase educators pay. They also asked legislators to work together swiftly, warning that teachers would take drastic action if needed.

Board Member Dr. Lori Bridges said they worked together to write a statement that they all agreed on. She said they wanted to do this to show their support for teachers and staff.

"We just wanted to take a stand as a group and make sure that they understand we completely support them," she said.

Christy Fitch, a fourth-grade teacher at Sullivan Village, said it was amazing to hear the board supports them. She said hearing the resolution makes her feel respected.

"They don't just see us as workers, so to speak,” she said. “They see us as somebody important in the lives of their students and they appreciate everything do."

The resolution ended by stating that Lawton's educators will walk through whatever may come together.

The board is now working on a plan to figure what to do with some of their services, such as meals for students, if there is a walkout.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.