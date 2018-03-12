Gubernatorial candidate in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A democratic gubernatorial candidate spoke in Lawton Monday evening, meeting with the people he hopes will bring him to office.



Drew Edmondson attended the Lawton Democratic Party's monthly meeting at the Great Plains Technology Center.

He connected with voters, answering questions and re-affirming his dedication to the state.



In addition to speaking on his platform and the issues hitting the state, Edmondson also weighed in on the looming teacher walkout — throwing his support behind the embattled educators.

"Teachers are very frustrated -- they've gone 8 to ten years without a raise, the schools are suffering from lack of funding, they've gone through two special sessions with the legislature failing to do anything without their problems, and they're frustrated,” he said, “and if they're talking about walking out, then I'll stand with them."

Voters will be able to make their voices heard on who will take the Governor's seat in November.

