Stan Booker on mayoral run

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton native plans on giving back to the city he grew up in.

Stan Booker announced his plan to run for mayor of Lawton Monday evening.

In addition to the businesses he's run in the area over the years, Booker has served as the president of the Greater Lawton Rotary Club and has been an active member of the community.

He's given much of his time to Lawton, and he hopes to continue caring for the community as Mayor.

"At this stage in my life, Lawton's been very good to me, I've had a good business career,” he said, “and to be elected, to serve the citizens of Lawton as mayor, I would be very humbled."

To learn more about his campaign, visit his website or his Facebook Page.

