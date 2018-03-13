Oklahoma sheriff faces gun charge after confrontation

Major County Sheriff Steven Randolph was arrested after pulling a gun during a confrontation with his daughter's boyfriend. (Source OSBI)

By The Associated Press

WATONGA, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says an Oklahoma sheriff has been arrested after pulling a gun during a confrontation with his daughter's boyfriend.

OSBI said in a news release Monday that Major County Sheriff Steven Randolph was booked into jail in neighboring Blaine County, about 70 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The agency started investigating in May after authorities were told Randolph pulled his sheriff's vehicle in front of the boyfriend's truck, grabbed him by the clothes and threatened to kill him. Investigators say Randolph then fired a shot into the road.

Forty four-year-old Randolph faces three misdemeanor counts including assault and battery, malicious injury to property and reckless conduct with a firearm.

A Major County Sheriff's Office dispatcher said no one was available to speak on Randolph's behalf.

