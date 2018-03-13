Ponca City man arrested for threatening to kill Kay County DA - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ponca City man arrested for threatening to kill Kay County DA

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Eugene Widener is accused of threatening to kill the Kay County District Attorney. (Source OSBI) Eugene Widener is accused of threatening to kill the Kay County District Attorney. (Source OSBI)
KAY COUNTY, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Ponca City man has been arrested and charged in connection to threats he allegedly made against the Kay County District Attorney.

According to the OSBI, for months 52-year-old Eugene Widener called the D.A.'s office and demanded money from District Attorney Brian Hermanson. On March 9, Widener called again but this time he got angry and said he was going to kill Hermanson.

OSBI agents arrested Widener on Monday afternoon at his home. He has been booked into the Kay County Jail and charged with "attempting, conspiring or endeavoring to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm or death."

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

