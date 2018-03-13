Video of 2012 helicopter collision released

PASADENA, CA (CNN) - The National Transportation Safety Board released video Monday of a police helicopter crash from 2012.

It happened when one pilot returned to the Pasadena police heliport early because of bad weather.

While she was gone, another pilot moved a helicopter outside the hangar and left it outside the designated parking area due to drainage issues on the pad.

The approaching pilot told investigators she could not see that helicopter's position clearly due to water droplets on the windshield.

When she radioed her intention to land and received no response, she proceeded assuming the other aircraft was in its designated spot.

Five people in the helicopters and one person on the ground sustained minor injuries.

The NTSB said pilot error from both aircraft and poor weather conditions caused the accident

