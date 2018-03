Mayor Fred Fitch says he will not seek re-election in November. (Source KSWO)

Mayor Fred Fitch says he will not run for re-election in the upcoming November election.

The 71-year-old has served as mayor of Lawton for nine years. He told 7News he wants to retire and enjoy spending time with his family.

He also said he is supporting Stan Booker who announced his candidacy for mayor yesterday live on 7News at 6.

