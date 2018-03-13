OKC "Hamilton" ticket scam impacting fans

People are buying tickets to next year's "Hamilton" play online, but, they haven't gone on sale yet. (Source KSWO)

Officials at the Civic Center Music Hall in Oklahoma City are warning people to look out for ticket scams ahead of the musical "Hamilton" coming there next year.

The Broadway hit is expected to reach OKC next summer, and some people say they are already buying tickets online.

Civic Center officials say there is a problem, though: tickets for the show aren't on sale yet.

They say those tickets won't be available until three or four months before the show starts.

They recommend not going to Facebook pages to buy tickets, but rather their website,

