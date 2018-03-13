City council member apologizes during meeting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council meeting on Tuesday night went a lot smoother than the previous one, in which two council members and the mayor got into an argument.

The heated moments were only brought up once by an elected official during the meeting when Councilman Dwight Tanner publicly apologized for his actions. Councilman Tanner said he was trying to stand up for what he thought was right at the last council meeting but said he should’ve done in a different manner.

"I got it all wrong," he said.

Councilman Tanner said what pushed him over the top was previous comments he had gotten from council members. In his apology, he said in past meetings he’s had other elected officials tell him to shut up, curse at him, and stated 'I just want to kill this guy' after he asked multiple questions.

He described his actions last council meeting as inappropriate and unprofessional, said he will try to better control himself in the future.

"My goal is to help Lawton, not to hurt Lawton by my behavior,” Councilman Tanner said. "I apologize to the citizens of Lawton, City Council, Mayor, and city staff for his outburst and frustration."

Councilman Caleb Davis accepted the apology. He was the only one who replied to Tanner's comment.

The council went into executive session for a 1hr. 40 min. and when they came back, they took no action on the employment of the City Manager Jerry Ihler.

At the end of the meeting, Ihler announced the city's Finance Director submitted his resignation for personal reasons effective March 23rd.

