New director for Duncan senior center

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center in Duncan is under new leadership.

Shannon Hall-Sanders has been named the new director of programs and activities.

Sanders has been an active part of the Duncan community for seven years, and is a co-owner of the Future World Changers Child Development Center.

She's also served on the boards for the United Way of Stephens County, One True Light and Duncan Development.

