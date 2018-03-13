New director for Duncan senior center

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The Douglass East Side Senior Citizens Center in Duncan is under new leadership.

Shannon Hall-Sanders has been named the new director of programs and activities.



Sanders has been an active part of the Duncan community for seven years, and is a co-owner of the Future World Changers Child Development Center.



She's also served on the boards for the United Way of Stephens County, One True Light and Duncan Development.

