LETA and City of Lawton host skate park design workshop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A Skate Park could be coming to Elmer Thomas Park in the near future, and the city and Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority needs your input on the designs at the skateboard workshop Wednesday.

LETA's Executive Director, Richard Rogalski is hoping the skateboard community will come together and give their input on the designs and plans for this skate park.

The workshop will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday in the City Hall Banquet Room. Rogalski says this skate park has been in the works for several years now. Recently, the group got enough funding to cover the design cost, but are still looking for grants to cover the construction cost.

Rogalski wants to make sure the money spent on the park is put to good use and is exactly what the skaters want.

"We don't want to build a skate park and then have someone say well you built it great, but it's not the kind of things we were looking for," said Rogalski. "It's not useful. If you look at some of these pictures, these are just plain old things that people had out there, like there's guardrails, fences and stairs. That is called a street scape. It may be the skateboard community just wants a street scape."

After the workshop, the final design is expected to be ready for review in about three months. We will keep you updated as plans proceed on our 7News app.

