Fire crews respond to grass fire just west of Lawton

Fire crews respond to grass fire just west of Lawton

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A grass fire burned about 20-30 acres on Wednesday afternoon. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A grass fire around 11:30 just west of Lawton kept fire crews busy for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning.

The fire started near a home west of the intersection of 97th and Rogers Lane. 

Lawton Fire crews responded to the scene and trucks from Fort Sill, Cache and Valley View assisted in dousing the flames. Crews were able to clear the scene around 1:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The fire burned 20-30 acres, no structures were lost and no injuries were reported.

