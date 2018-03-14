Fire damages home in Duncan

A fire caused by a stove damaged part of a Duncan home on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO)

Firefighters in Duncan were called out to a house fire on North 8th street just after 11 Wednesday morning.

The homeowner tells 7News he started up his wood stove this morning because it was cold. He fell asleep, and woke up to smoke billowing out of his bedroom and the south part of his home.

He called 911 and was able to get all five of his pets out of the house.

Parts of his attic were damaged.

No one was hurt and no other homes were involved.

