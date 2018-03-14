Construction begins on new additions for Elgin School District

ELGIN, OK (KSWO)- Elgin School District kicked off construction on Wednesday on a 36.9-million-dollar project which will include some new facilities and other improvements. It's all part of school bond voters passed in 20-17.

Construction workers started building grandstand bleachers that can seat up to two thousand people and will be up for the first game in August.



"We're continuing to grow,” said Nate Meraz, EPS Superintendent. “Houses are going in all over Elgin. Businesses are coming in and it's a happening place. So, we're keeping up with that growth."



On average Elgin Public Schools gains 50 students each year.



Many choose to take part in extracurricular activities and stay involved in the community which is what Meraz said is important for their education and the reason they decided to start construction on the football field.



"Bright new lights, comfortable seating, restrooms, concession stands easily accessible,” said Meraz.



That along with a field house for athletes which will include a weight room and lockers inside the 10- thousand square foot facility.



Meraz said the next phase of the project will include upgrades to classrooms and much more.



"We have a performing arts center, an AG instruction building, AG technology, agriculture technology, classroom additions, student drop-offs, security improvements,” said Meraz. “Just an overall campus improvement bond."



Meraz said he's thankful for the support from parents and the community and hopes that the new facilities will continue to enhance students learning.



"This is what it's all about,” said Meraz. “We got a great community. They supported us and our students will have some top-notch facilities."

The bond increased property taxes in the area by 2.9 percent. Voters will see that increase on their next tax bill this year.

Construction for the entire project could take up to two years to complete.

