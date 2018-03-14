Children's ministry creates care kits for Starlight Unit patients

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A group of kind-hearted kids spent their evening creating some surprise gifts to a special set of patients at Comanche County Memorial Hospital



Wednesday evening, the children's ministry at Lawton First Methodist packed dozens of care packages for CCMH's Starlight Unit, which specializes in younger patients.



Each kit contained various surprises, like toys, coloring books and snacks , and were hand-packed by the kids to bring some light to the patients' time in the hospital.



It was a project the ministry was thrilled to be a part of — an excitement that impressed the ministry director Adrian Jenkins.

"Just to see them get this excited about something, to be helpful to be kind, to show love to someone they don't even know, that's the best feeling in the world to me,” she said.



The ministry hopes to continue bringing care kits to the Starlight Unit.

