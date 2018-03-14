Skateboard community weighs in on skate park

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton skateboard community gathered at city hall Wednesday to weigh in on a new concrete skate park that's in the works.

Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority has been gathering the funds to build the park, and even brought on national skate park design group, Spohn Ranch, to oversee its design.



The workshop was to give the community a voice in what they'd like to see in the upcoming project.

Vince O’Nell, the skate park’s designer said the goal of the workshop was to invite the community, local skateboarders, and bike riders to voice what they'd like to see in the new skate park, including what sort of elements, what kind of terrain and other things so it can be incorporated into the design. O’Nell says the design would then reflect their preferences and they would have a sense of ownership once its open.



The skate park will be built in Elmer Thomas Park, between the museum and Miracle Field.



LETA says it will continue to gather money to fund the park’s construction.

