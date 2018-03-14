Woman arrested for bank embezzlement

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A woman it set to appear in court soon, accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from an account at the Lawton bank she worked at.



According to court records, 26-year-old Kimberly Nading is charged with felony embezzlement and conspiracy to embezzle.



Court documents say she stole $20,000 to $30,000 dollars from a member's account.



The missing money was found when the bank conducted an internal audit – and she later confessed to her employers, saying she stole the money to pay for medical bills.



Nading is out on $2,500 bond, and she's scheduled to appear in court in April.



