Lawton home damaged in a fire

An electrical fire in Lawton damaged a home just after noon today.

A passerby saw flames in the backyard of a home on the 1200 block of Southwest Sheridan and notified the residents.

The tenants were able to get out of the home and call 911.

The damage was isolated to the back porch and rear of the home.

Fire officials believe that the fire was started when a weather line running into the house sparked.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time but all of the residents made it out safely.