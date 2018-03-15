LHS holds career fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LHS holds career fair

By Haley Wilson, Reporter
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton High School students attended a career fair on Thursday where colleges and employers from across the state set up in the Wolverine gym today.

Educator Paula Bowen said that this event fits perfectly into the Lawton Public School's mission of shaping career minded citizens.

“We hope to grow this event as the years go on,” Bowen said. “We want to get our students interested while in high school in obtaining a career goal- whether it be college or the military. We're just looking to get them interested in something because high school doesn't last forever.”

Some of the employers that were present today include Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Lawton Police, CCMH, and the Army. There was also a booth where students learned civic responsibility by registering to vote. 

Bowen hopes this event encourages other companies to consider hiring the bright young minds graduating from our local schools.

