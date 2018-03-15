4th annual Sequins and Sirens Award Luncheon

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A few members of law enforcement were recognized Thursday for the efforts to make Lawton-Fort Sill a little safer.



This was at the 4th annual Sequins and Sirens Law Enforcement Awards Luncheon.

Officer of the Year was OHP Trooper Drake Green, the CARE award went to Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel and Prosecutor of the year went to Assistant District Attorney Mark Clark.

The awards luncheon is tied in with DUI and underage drinking training ahead of prom and graduation season.

Todd Anthony a senior agent for the Oklahoma ABLE Commission said the event is to give recognition back to officers who go out enforcing these laws that are not always the most popular to enforce which are underage drinking and DUI enforcement.

The winners get nominated for these awards by their bosses and peers.

