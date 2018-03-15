4th annual Sequins and Sirens Award Luncheon - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

4th annual Sequins and Sirens Award Luncheon

Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A few members of law enforcement were recognized Thursday for the efforts to make Lawton-Fort Sill a little safer.
 

This was at the 4th annual Sequins and Sirens Law Enforcement Awards Luncheon.

Officer of the Year was OHP Trooper Drake Green, the CARE award went to Cache Police Chief Donna Kimmel and Prosecutor of the year went to Assistant District Attorney Mark Clark.

The awards luncheon is tied in with DUI and underage drinking training ahead of prom and graduation season.

Todd Anthony a senior agent for the Oklahoma ABLE Commission said the event is to give recognition back to officers who go out enforcing these laws that are not always the most popular to enforce which are underage drinking and DUI enforcement.

The winners get nominated for these awards by their bosses and peers.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly