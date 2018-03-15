Sterling passes policy that allows teachers to carry guns

STERLING, OK (KSWO) - School board officials in Sterling have passed a policy that would allow teachers to carry hand guns on school grounds.

Superintendent Kent Lemons tells 7News, he is happy the policy passed, but they are keeping the exact plans confidential for the safety of students.

School Board officials discussed different laws that are required for teachers to carry a gun, and the types of training they have to complete.

They also decided on who will carry the guns, how they will carry them, and if there needs to be any additional training.

Lemons adds they've been working on the plan since last year, and they want to do whatever they can to keep students and staff safe.

