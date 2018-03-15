Tillman County provides water to new Love's store in Randlett

RANDLETT, OK (KSWO)- City officials in Randlett are fighting to provide water to the new Love's Travel Stop. This week the decision was made for the store to get its water from Tillman County Rural Water District One.

"We're so excited for the Love's to come in, obviously,” said Sabrina Hayes, Public Works Authority clerk. “We have nothing in our area. So, we're so excited to have available gas and food and some groceries, but when it started to come in we thought...why can't we sell them water?"



Hayes said they have a water pipe right in front of the store that runs through the town. Unfortunately, it won't be used.

According to a federal law from 1987 precedence is given to rural water districts and overrules state laws.



"It was intended to protect small rural water districts from huge cities like Houston or Tulsa, but some of the side effects are in a situation such as ours, small municipalities depend solely on their water income for livelihood are unable to even compete,” said Hayes.

Providing water to the Love's store would have meant doubling the towns revenue by thousands.

Hayes said now their only hope is to form a partnership with the rural water district. She's asking residents to contact their local representative and senator directly to update the law.



"We're very happy to see this come here,” said Hayes. “It's going to be good for our town nonetheless. But we are disappointed we can't sell them water."

If you would like more information on how you can help or how to contact your legislators you can contact Hayes at 940-867-2786.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.