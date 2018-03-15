Salvation Army kicks of Adopt a Child campaign - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Salvation Army kicks of Adopt a Child campaign

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Salvation Army brought in the Lawton community for a special chili cookout, all to kick off their annual Adopt-A-Child campaign.

The campaign is held every year to raise money so all kids can participate in the Boys & Girls club, regardless of their financial situation.

It costs about $300 for a child to attend the club for a year, so all proceeds from Thursday's event went towards paying off those fees.

The Adopt a Child campaign is one the Salvation Army is thrilled to run each year and one Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Melissa Brown is just as excited that the Lawton community is willing to step up for.

"We give the kids a fun, safe place to come, and they also get to develop relationships with mentors and caring adults and they also get the opportunity to plan for their future, and just set some goals to succeed in their future, so were thankful the community stands alongside us so that we can offer this at a low cost to the families, she said.

The Adopt a Child campaign will run until June, and anyone wanting to help can bring donations directly to the Boys and Girls Club.

Donations can also be made online at adoptachildlawton.com

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly