Salvation Army kicks of Adopt a Child campaign

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Salvation Army brought in the Lawton community for a special chili cookout, all to kick off their annual Adopt-A-Child campaign.



The campaign is held every year to raise money so all kids can participate in the Boys & Girls club, regardless of their financial situation.

It costs about $300 for a child to attend the club for a year, so all proceeds from Thursday's event went towards paying off those fees.

The Adopt a Child campaign is one the Salvation Army is thrilled to run each year – and one Boys and Girls Club Executive Director Melissa Brown is just as excited that the Lawton community is willing to step up for.

"We give the kids a fun, safe place to come, and they also get to develop relationships with mentors and caring adults – and they also get the opportunity to plan for their future, and just set some goals to succeed in their future, so we’re thankful the community stands alongside us so that we can offer this at a low cost to the families,” she said.

The Adopt a Child campaign will run until June, and anyone wanting to help can bring donations directly to the Boys and Girls Club.

Donations can also be made online at adoptachildlawton.com

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.