Man arrested in Lawton for 2016 stabbing in Nebraska

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A man is behind bars tonight in Lawton awaiting extradition to Nebraska. Police say he paid a relative $200 and meth to cut off his wife's hair and scar her face.



According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Eddy Stabler is charged with second degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony for a crime that happened in 2016 in Lincoln.



Court documents say Jacinda Welsh Stabler was sleeping with her three small children when she was stabbed on her head, back and hand.

She kicked her attacker who ran from the home. Welsh-Stabler had told police she was in the process of a divorce from Eddy Stabler.



Athea Stabler, a relative of Eddy Stabler, was arrested and charged shortly after the crime. Nebraska authorities now believe Athea and Eddy Stabler planned the attack for weeks.

Eddy and Jacinda never divorced and moved to Oklahoma.

U.S. Marshals arrested Eddy Wednesday night in Lawton.

He's being held in the Comanche County Detention Center pending extradition.

