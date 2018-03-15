Altus Animal Welfare facility benefits from renovations

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - The Altus Animal Welfare Association has made renovations to its facility to make things nicer for the animals there.

Matt Wojnowski, the Altus assistant city manager, says the city spent about $40,000 on making everything shiny and new. He says they painted throughout the facility and demolished their double stack kennels that were about 20 years old, replacing them with commercial grade kennels. He adds that if you want to help the shelter, there are a few ways to show your support.

"Some ways you can support the shelter: adopting or fostering a pet, making donations to shelter, follow them on Facebook and share, like and comment," said Wojnowski.

About 25 donors aside from the city of Altus helped to make the renovations a reality. Most of the animals at the shelter are strays found throughout the community.

