2 men found dead in stolen vehicle in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say two men found dead in Oklahoma City inside a sport utility vehicle that was reported stolen are believed to be homicide victims.

Police Lt Jeff Spruill says the men were found Friday morning after a homeowner called police to report the SUV had crashed into a mailbox about 2 a.m.

The names of the two have not been released.

Spruill said officers initially thought the men were killed as a result of the crash, but a medical examiner determined their injuries are consistent with homicide.

He said the SUV had been reported stolen early Thursday in Oklahoma City.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.