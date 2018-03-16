5 people arrested after Altus shooting

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Five people are behind bars in the Jackson County Jail after a shooting in Altus.

Police say they arrested Reggie Copeland, Tomas Hunt and Derrick Williams for shooting into a vacant apartment. Officers say they found shell casings at the scene. According to police, they believe the shooting was the result of rival gangs shooting at each other.

Investigators managed to track down a car that witnesses reported seeing leave the scene. Everyone inside the car was arrested.

Police say Keith Pease was arrested for possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction while Indonesia Shaw was arrested on two warrants.

