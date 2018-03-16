Medical examiner testifies in Fairchild murder trial

HOBART, OK (KSWO) - Day three of testimony is now complete in Kelly Fairchild's murder trial.

Fairchild is charged in the 2015 death of her 18-month-old son, Lane.

Friday, only two witnesses took the stand as unforeseen circumstances threw a wrench in the proceedings shortly after noon.

A family emergency by one of the attorneys cut testimony short, Friday, at the Kiowa County Courthouse. But before jurors were sent home for the day, they did hear testimony from two medical experts who closely examined Lane's body in the days following his death.

The first witness to take the stand was Doctor Chrystal Van Dusen with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's office. She walked jurors through pictures she took during her autopsy of Lane. She noted that there were several contusions, abrasions and hemorrhages on Lane's face and head. She also said that none of the injuries alone was the one that killed Lane, saying it was a combination of several injuries.

Next, jurors heard from Doctor Andrea Wiens, a neural pathologist who examined Lane's brain and eyes following his death.

Wiens testified that while examining Lane's eyes, she observed that both his left and right retinas had hemorrhages, which was consistent with head trauma. She also testified that Lane's brain was swollen and that there were several pockets of blood on both the left and right side of his brain. She said in her opinion, the blood was very fresh and was less than one day old, meaning the injuries that killed Lane happened within 24 hours of his death.

Both Wiens and Van Dusen also testified that in their professional opinions, Lane's injuries were not accidental and that someone had caused the injuries.

They both also shed light on how Lane would have been acting during the final hours of his life. They both said that Lane's behavior after those injuries would change drastically, enough for those around him to notice a difference. They said Lane would likely be sleepy, cranky and not eating.

Testimony will continue Monday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.