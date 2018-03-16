Altus City Council approves new splash pad

ALTUS, OK (KSWO)- The City of Altus is getting its first splash pad! The 150-thousand-dollar project was approved by council members on Tuesday and should be open this year.

"It's a fun opportunity to get out and just have a little fun and get wet in a hot Southwest Oklahoma summer,” said Christopher Griffith, Parks and Recreation Director.

Griffith said they've been planning to build the splash pad for a year now.



The project is being funded by capital improvement dollars.



The pad will be 38-hundred square feet and have three different play areas---one for toddlers, families and an action bay.



"They'll be dumping buckets, they'll be ground sprays, water hoops,” said Griffith. “So, a total variety of options to get wet with the entire family."



The splash pad will be a zero-depth water area which means it will be safe for kids of all ages.



"We had received tons of feedback from the community that they really wanted to see a splash pad,” said Griffith. “We have a swimming pool but it doesn't have a lot of really great options for younger kids and this provides an option.”



Griffith said the splash pad will be a great addition to Missile Park and hopefully create a place that encourages imagination, excitement, and fun.



"Access to high-quality aquatic opportunities is very limited in rural Oklahoma and providing a free option for kids that is accessible at any point in time is a huge benefit for a community,” said Griffith.

Construction for the splash pad will start in a few months and the project should be completed before the year is over.

