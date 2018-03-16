OHP prepares for St. Patrick's Day and Spring Break

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - With Spring Break starting for schools in our area, and St. Patrick's Day on Saturday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is encouraging everyone to have fun, but be safe.

If your thinking about drinking and alcohol this weekend, you may want to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

"We've implemented several sobriety check points throughout the state as well as increased troopers out on the road during this holiday weekend," said Dixon.



Trooper Tyrone Dixon said they have zero tolerance for impaired drivers.



"Also, we will be focusing on seat belt use enforcement as well those are the two leading issues we have had in the past concerning fatality collisions as well as injury collisions as well," said Dixon.



Besides impaired drivers or those not wearing a seat belt, they'll be looking for drivers who are sleepy or tired, or Texting behind the wheel. Dixon said prepare a plan before you go out for the festivities.



"We definitely want everyone to have a good time but if you do happen to go out and drink we recommend you contact a ride sharing company, have a designated driver, make sure you're not the one behind the wheel," said Dixon.



Dixon encourages students who are on spring break traveling out of town or going to different events to keep an eye on their surroundings and be responsible.



"We definitely ask the parents to keep an eye on their children as well and make sure they are safe or not with some or doing something they should not be doing as well," said Dixon.



OHP will be patrolling areas in Comanche, Stephens, and Cotton County.

While getting caught not wearing a seat belt will cost you a $20 dollar fine, texting behind the wheel can leave you with $200 dollars or more in fines and drunk driving could land you in jail, cost you up to $10,000 dollars and the loss of your driver's license.



